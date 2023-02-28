The quality and texture of your skin can make or break your confidence. People, throughout the year, have to face many skin issues. While some struggle with dry skin, others face the complications of having oily skin. But what if you experience both? Yes, a certain skin type, also referred to as combination skin, is both oily and dry. People find it quite challenging to find the right moisturiser that can balance out the skin’s needs. While there are many commercial products available for combination skin, they can be expensive and might even contain harmful chemicals. In such a situation, DIY homemade moisturisers are comparatively a safer and cost-effective option.

Making your own moisturiser not only allows you to control the quality of the ingredients but also tailor the formula as per your skin’s requirements. Whether you have an oily T-zone and dry cheeks or you face occasional breakouts, DIY moisturiser can help you achieve a healthy and balanced complexion.

Advertisement

We have handpicked 6 magical DIY homemade moisturisers for combination skin, as well as tips on how to choose the right ingredients and customize the formula to meet your specific needs. Take a look:

1. Aloe vera and green tea moisturiser

Aloe vera is known for its hydrating and soothing properties, and green tea is packed with antioxidants that can help protect the skin from environmental stressors. A moisturiser, containing both the properties, is all you need for clear and healthy skin. To make this moisturiser, mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 teaspoon of brewed green tea and apply it to your face after cleansing.

2. Honey and oatmeal moisturiser

Advertisement

Oatmeal is widely popular among health enthusiasts, but did you know it is equally beneficial for your skin? Oatmeal is excellent for nourishing dry, irritated skin. It is paired with honey, which is a natural humectant, meaning it draws moisture from the air into the skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, 2 tablespoons of ground oatmeal, and just enough water to make a paste. Apply this moisturiser on your face, leave it for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it away using warm water.

3. Yogurt and cucumber moisturiser

Advertisement

Yogurt and cucumber are a boon for your skin. While yogurt contains lactic acid, which can help exfoliate dead skin cells, cucumber is great for hydrating and soothing the skin. To make this moisturiser, blend 1/2 cup of plain yogurt with 1/2 cup of chopped cucumber and apply it on the face for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.

4. Shea butter and jojoba oil moisturiser

Jojoba oil is a thin oil that helps balance the skin’s natural oils. It is paired with shea butter, a natural emollient that moisturises dry skin. Melt 2 tablespoons of shea butter in a double boiler and combine it with 1 tablespoon of jojoba oil to prepare this moisturiser.

Advertisement

5. Rosewater and glycerin

Rose water has been a part of skincare for ages now. It hydrates and soothes the skin like no other. On the other hand, glycerin - just like honey - is a humectant that draws moisture into the skin. To make this moisturiser, mix 1/2 cup of rosewater with 2 tablespoons of glycerin and apply it on your face using a cotton ball.

6. Cacao butter and rosehip oil

Advertisement

Rosehip oil is known for its ability to nourish and improve skin texture. Therefore, let’s prepare an effective moisturiser using it. Melt 2 tablespoons of cacao butter (widely popular for its hydrating properties) in a double boiler, mix it with 1 tablespoon of rosehip oil and your DIY moisturiser is ready. Allow the mixture to cool, before you apply it on your face.

Pick your favourite among these and let us know your experience in the comment section.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here