Want Anushka Sharma's Easy Breezy Cute White Co-Ord Set? Here Is How Much It Costs

Well, we all know that Anushka Sharma likes to keep things related to her personal life under the wraps, but every now and then she blesses the internet with her presence and tiny insights into what is going on with her.

If somebody had to describe Anushka’s preferred style, then that would be chic and comfy- a combination one can never go wrong with. However, each time Anushka keeps setting the bar a little higher than the last time.

Very recently the actress posted a series of pictures of herself lounging on a bench in a park. And, even though it was good to see her enjoying herself amidst nature, what we also liked was her cutesy co-ord set.

Let’s admit it, we all know that co-ord sets are the real fashion game at the moment and Anushka did total justice by it. This stunning co-ord set is from the popular label Andion and costs a whooping amount of Rs.16,936 if converted from pounds.

Anushka accessorised this perfect hot sunny day wear with classic golden hoops, a good ol’ pair of shades and stunning beige footwear.

We are definitely rooting for such comfortable outfits to get us through this dry weather.

