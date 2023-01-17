Want Healthy and Shiny Hair? Potato Juice is the Solution

We all spend a lot of money on hair treatment and hair care products because don’t we all wish to have long and shiny hair? But before spending a lot on hair care we need to take a look at changing lifestyles which is the main reason behind the massive hair fall and hair problems. Other than this, we need to consume plenty of water and wholesome and proper food. Other than that, stick to mild, chemical-free hair care products and avoid parabens and SLS.

While selecting a shampoo or conditioner, be extra cautious. But apart from this natural remedies are always considered the best for hair. So today, we will share the benefits of using potato juice for hair. Nutrients present in potatoes help prevent hair fall and provide essential nutrition to the hair follicles. This recipe can also be used by people who struggle with dandruff. If you try this recipe for a few weeks, you can see the result.

Tips to apply potato juice on hair:

First, thoroughly wash a medium-sized potato. Grease it now. Then, using a cloth to squeeze it, collect the juice in a bowl. You can now use cotton to apply it to the entire head. After that, let it sit for about 20 minutes before washing it with water. Dry the hair after this. This can be used twice per week. You will begin to notice the effects of this recipe within a few months, and your hair will become stronger.

You can also prepare this recipe by washing the potatoes and boiling them in water and applying that water to the head. It is also beneficial for the hair because the nutrients of potatoes reach the hair roots and prevent hair breakage.

But If you face any problem related to this hair care recipe then you should consult a dermatologist immediately.

