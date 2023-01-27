Every adventure enthusiast’s desire is to attempt more difficult, novel, and challenging activities. The variety of adventure activities in India, which range from skiing to hot air ballooning and wildlife safaris, keeps the daredevils on their toes. You will come across various activities that will not only create an iconic memory but also give you an adrenaline rush. These also include wildlife safari and road trips. Here are the top 5 adventure activities in India that you can perform this year.

Wildlife Safari

One of the best adventure activities to enjoy with friends and family, without a doubt is Wildlife Safari. At India’s well-known national parks, get close to the local flora and fauna. While exploring the deep forest, every animal enthusiast can see their spirit animal. The nation’s woodlands are home to a variety of animals, including one-horned rhinoceros, Great Indian Bustard, and Royal Bengal Tigers. The best safaris you can do is at– Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Gir National Park of Gujarat, and Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary of Maharashtra.

Glamping and Camping

After accomplishing a challenging activity, picture yourself unwinding under a starry sky! Allow the neighbouring river to take all of your fatigue away with its soothing sound. What if luxury is added to all of this? That seems intriguing, doesn’t it? While Glamping is the newest fad in luxury, camping is a popular adventure sport in India. Numerous travellers are drawn to unique camping experiences like those found on islands, in the desert, beside rivers, etc. So, there are some spots in India, particularly in Rajasthan where you can enjoy Camping and Glamping – Aman-i-Khas in Sawai Madhopur, Sher Bagh in Ranthambore, and Jaisalmer Desert Camp.

Biking

Get ready, set, and go! Nothing compares to a motorcycle tour in India. India bike tours enable you to explore the country’s roadways in a way you’ve never done before. Your endurance, riding skills, and potential are put to the test by hairpin turns, winding roads, and challenging terrain. Travel through incredible locations, charming villages, beautiful landscapes, and more.

Bungee Jumping

In India, bungee jumping is for everyone willing to go above and beyond to follow their passion. It gives you the chills to think about jumping from a stunning height while being tied to a rope. Bungee jumping is far more thrilling than anticipated due to the free fall and subsequent bounce. You can try Bungee jumping at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Bangalore, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

