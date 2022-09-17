Want To Build Your Child’s Confidence? Know the Secrets Here

Parenting children comes with its own set of rules and responsibilities. Shaping the life of a young child, loving and respecting them, all the while taking care of them is no easy feat. Along with these factors, children are also quite different from one another. While some may seem to have an outgoing personality and speak to people with ease, others tend to be on the quieter side and have trouble socializing. Research suggests that the child’s temperament lies in the child’s ‘style’ or ‘personality’.

A study titled Developmental Stages of Social Emotional Development In Children stated the same. It stated that difference in temperament is one of the main reasons why a child is either confident, extroverted, chirpy, and outgoing or introverted, quiet, and lacking in social skills. As such, how can you ensure that your child is confident as well? Here are a few tips to help. Read on.

Love your children unconditionally - Young minds are pretty impressionable and they tend to remember things for a very long time. Try to not shout or scold your kids to a great extent as it could have a negative impact on their self-esteem, thus making them less confident.

Appreciate your kids - Children respond well to appreciation and compliments since it is a form of positive reinforcement. Reward your child for small achievements and keep telling them how proud you are of their efforts. However, that doesn’t mean that you’ll not punish them at all for bad behavior.

Encourage them to be persistent for success - Persistence is a rare virtue and signifies a high level of effort in order to succeed. Instill this value in your kids and teach them that they must work hard in life. Failures are a part of reality and must not put a dent in their confidence at all.

Don’t be harsh with criticism - Kindness goes a long way when it comes to dealing with children. Especially in the case of younger children, there is nothing a calm conversation cannot resolve. Strive to have meaningful communication with your children and watch their confidence blossom.

