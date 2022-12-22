Want to Cut Belly Fat? These 4 Ayurvedic Herbs May Help

Losing weight is not an easy task, especially when it comes to reducing belly fat. However, Ayurveda has some remarkable cures that not only remove stubborn belly fat but also provide natural strategies to lose weight. Factors including lack of exercise, excessive sleeping, an unhealthy diet, and style of life all contribute to weight gain.

Therefore, “diet, exercise, and sleep quality" are the important factors that you must incorporate in your life in order to obtain the desired results when attempting to lose weight, as per nutritionist, Ishti Saluja.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dimple Jangda shared a few Ayurvedic remedies for weight loss in an Instagram post. “Those excess kilos can open you up to developing a number of related medical issues. While some of the problems are visible soon enough, some might show up only in the long term. As per experts, 10 health conditions you could be facing if you are on the heavier side like Diabetes, Heart problems, Memory loss, accelerated aging, and pregnancy complications," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Check out these Ayurvedic remedies to lose weight:

Shatavari

The expert recommends using Shatavari powder in the morning with warm water or milk.

Methi (Fenugreek)

Advertisement

It is regarded as a weight-loss herb. Make a coarse paste of fenugreek seeds by grinding a spoonful of seeds in a mixer. When finished, stir with a teaspoon of honey and serve.

Green Tea

Boil 5-6 basil leaves in a pan, then add cinnamon powder and steep for 2-3 minutes. Drink after straining. The presence of EGCC in green tea aids in the activation of the body’s fat-burning process.

Ginger

Ginger enhances metabolism and the fat-burning process. Boil water with a chopped piece of ginger for 10-15 minutes, strain, and drink.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here