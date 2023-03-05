Want to De-Stress This Exam Season? Here Are Some Expert Tips

\Students are often stressed and anxious before their exams. Exam stress can make you feel worried or depressed, which may have an impact on how well you sleep or what you eat. You might find it hard to retain what you studied last night or feel unprepared in the exam hall. This will surely not help you write well in your papers. Additionally, it can have severe effects on your confidence and belief in what you are capable of. Bhāakar Indrakanti, an educator, and founder of Orange Owl, a mental health service platform, has some tips for you to overcome this stress and help you shine with flying colours.

Bhaskar Indrakanti, says, “Exam stress is something that can happen to the best of us!" He reassures students, saying, “We’ve all been there - that moment of panic where your mind is working more quickly than you can comprehend. " He shares some effective ways to deal with stress this exam season.

Plan simple: The educator says students need to identify their pain points and set aside different times to study them. We all find certain subjects more difficult than the rest. Students often save them for later and struggle with them a day before our exam. He suggests instead that you take out time for them first. As for subjects you find easy, just keep revising them.

Take a break: Indrakanti expresses the need for a break in between long study hours. Your mind will definitely clog with an overload of information. He suggests, students should exercise, meditate, and indulge in hobbies to keep themselves relaxed and happy.

Seek support: Negative criticism is not healthy for any student. He asks you to surround yourself with people who can offer constructive criticism, not just taunt you by citing your failures. Instead of telling you you are wrong, they will help you work on your weak points and encourage you to perform better.

Stay organised: In order to keep your thoughts in one place,Indrakanti says it is important to keep your study materials sorted to avoid last minute stress. He also suggests students make their notes on their own, which will help them retain more.

Stay active: Last but not least, he asks students to engage in physical activities like playing sports to keep their body and mind stronger and happier.

Above all, he asks students to be kind to themselves and remember that what they are experiencing is normal. He says it is important to celebrate accomplishments and be proud of yourself.

