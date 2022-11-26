Want to Experience India’s Rich Culture and Traditions? Visit These Heritage Villages

Who doesn’t love to travel? But most people aspire to travel abroad or want to explore big cities. Only a few want to explore villages and enjoy the real essence of India. However, there are many villages, away from the cities, developed for tourists such that they get to experience the place’s old traditions, culture and lifestyle. These are known as heritage villages.

1. Pragpur, Himachal Pradesh: Do you know that Pragpur is the first heritage village in India? Yes, this heritage village was established in the late 16th century by Princess Prag Dei of the Jaswan Royal family of Kangra District. People from all over the world visit this place to explore the beautiful shops, stone streets, and fort-like houses and villas. The people of this village have retained the architecture of the village even today.

2. Garli, Himachal Pradesh: Garli is special for its fusion architecture. The beautiful havelis in Garli were once the homes of wealthy merchants. European influence is also visible in the architecture here. The Chateau Garli is one of the famous heritage hotels here.

3. Kisama, Nagaland: Have you heard about Kisama village in Nagaland? This is also one of the most famous heritage villages in the country. This village is famous for its Hornbill Festival. It is situated just 12 km away from the capital city of Kohima.

4. Khasi, Meghalaya: Khasi Heritage Village, located in Mawphlang, is visited by people from the country and abroad. It is situated right opposite the Mawphlang Sacred Forest and just 25 km from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. This village was built to showcase the traditional lifestyle of the Khasi people, one of the major tribes of Meghalaya.

5. Reiek, Mizoram: Reiek Heritage village is located in the Mamit district of Mizoram. It is situated in the lap of beautiful valleys and nature. Here you can enjoy the traditional Mizo huts and the local life.

