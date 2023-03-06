Want To Experience Thrilling Water Sports? These Destinations Can Give You A Perfect Start

Water sports are becoming increasingly popular in India. From scuba diving, and river rafting to kayaking, there are ample opportunities for adventure seekers. These activities are entertaining to watch and even more exciting to participate in. Water sports are one of the most thrilling activities and you should just not miss them. So when you plan your next getaway, check out these destinations that are quite popular for such adventures. Here’s a list of some places that are most suitable to experience the thrill of watersports.

Pondicherry: Located in the southern part of India, Pondicherry is a popular tourist destination for both Indians and foreigners. The stunning architecture lends it a distinct charm. There are numerous beaches in the Union Territory where you can relax and enjoy water sports. If you happen to visit Pondicherry, make sure to go scuba diving or rafting. Some of the well-known sites include Cool Shark Reef, Aravind’s Wall, Temple Reef, 4 Corners, Ravines, and The Hole.

Andaman Islands: Andaman is well-known for its beautiful beaches, water sports, and abundance of natural beauty. Scuba diving, snorkelling, sailing, and underwater sea walking are some of the popular activities offered here. The best time to visit the Andaman Islands for water sports is during the post-monsoon season. The water is calm and safe at this time. The sky is also clear for you to enjoy. The entire island is a treasure trove of exciting water sports, but there are a few spots that are ideal for them. Port Blair, Havelock Island, Neil Island, North Bay, and Jolly Buoy are among them.

Goa: The beaches of Goa are perfect for trying out a new adventure sport. Goa is a hub of all activities due to its sandy shores and roaring waves. Whether you want to try something thrilling or just go swimming, this is the perfect destination. Scuba diving, snorkelling, parasailing, banana boat rides, jet skiing, and other water sports are popular in Goa.

Rishikesh: if you have river rafting in mind, then this is your answer. Look nowhere else, Rishikesh is the best destination to go rafting, either solo or with your group. Rishikesh provides an exciting opportunity to raft down the Ganga. Every year people flock to Rishikesh for this adventurous sport. During these months, the Ganga River is ideal for rafting in Rishikesh because it is neither too wild nor too calm.

