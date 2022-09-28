Want To Flaunt Luscious Hair? Use These 5 Natural Oils For Hair Care

The weather change and overuse of styling products may lead to hair getting dry and losing its natural lustre. There is a way out – regular oil usage. Oiling regularly not only promotes hair growth but also helps with dryness and breakage, restoring shine. Oiling is an important step to make sure the hair strands get a good balance of vitamins. Similar to our skin, hair needs a good balance of oils to keep it healthy and happy. The market is flooded with umpteen hair care brands and their numerous hair oils. Instead of getting lost in the chemical-rich oils, why not take the natural route?

Here are some of the best hair oils for your hair, which will help you in flaunting beautiful, healthy, and shiny hair:

Advertisement

1. Coconut oil

When it comes to versatility, coconut oil wins the game. Rich in fatty acids which can penetrate the hair and provide in-depth nourishment, coconut oil is ideal for dry, damaged, and dull hair. It moisturizes, adds shine to the hair and repairs split ends. Regular use of coconut oil can prevent hair loss, and promote a healthy scalp.

2. Almond oil

Almond oil is packed with the goodness of Vitamin E, fatty acids, proteins, and antioxidants which reduces hair fall to a great extent. It is ideal for those who are prone to dandruff and have slow-growing hair or even hair loss problems. Almond oil works as a hydrating agent which locks the moisture in the hair and protects against hair loss by making it stronger.

Advertisement

3. Argan oil

Advertisement

Also referred to as ‘liquid gold’ due to its rich golden colour, Argan oil is the least processed and is excellent for dry, coarse, and frizzy hair. It protects the hair from UV and heat damage as well as moisturizes and smoothes the hair, making it soft, shiny, and manageable.

4. Olive oil

Another versatile oil that has made it to this list is olive oil. While its health benefits are much talked-about, little is known about its impact on hair health. Olive oil is known for its protective, moisturizing, exfoliating and dandruff-fighting properties when combined with a few drops of lemon. With regular use, it can give your hair a sleek and lustrous look. Olive oil works like magic for damaged, dull and dandruff-prone hair.

5. Sesame oil

Want to get rid of hair and scalp infections? Need a protective layer from UV rays? Sesame oil should be your work. The oil promotes hair growth, prevents lice, smooths dry and damaged hair, and works as a natural sun-blocking agent. With regular use, sesame oil can make your hair look healthy and nourished.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here