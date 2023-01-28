Grey hair bothers everyone. To hide them, people either use dye or apply henna. The dye contains a lot of chemicals that damage hair in every way. Henna is made from natural ingredients, and is thus good for hair. There are also some natural ingredients available in our kitchen that can improve hair quality and also help you get rid of white hair. Today, we will take a look at some of these ingredients.

Beet: To make this hair mask, take a pan and add one glass of water, one teaspoon each of amla powder, beetroot juice and tea leaves. Now boil it well. Mix lemon juice into it when it becomes thick, and turn off the gas. When it cools down, apply it to your hair and keep it until it dries off completely. Then wash your hair thoroughly. Regular use of this mixture will improve both your hair colour and health.

Tea leaves: If you want to dye your hair naturally dark brown, use tea leaves from your kitchen. First, add 2 teaspoons of tea leaves to a glass of water and bring it to a boil. Now, mix one teaspoon of amla powder. Turn off the gas and let it cool down when the water begins to thicken. Apply it to your hair. If you want, you can also add five to six cloves to it. Using this gives the hair a deep colour. After 1 hour, wash the hair with normal water.

Catechu: To make this hair mask, take an iron vessel and pour a glass of water. Now boil it with two spoons of catechu powder, four spoons of amla powder and four to five cloves. Turn off the gas when it starts to boil and let it cool. Apply it to your hair. Wash your hair after 1 hour. This will cover up all your grey hair and will also make it appear shiny.

