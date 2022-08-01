Want to Get Your Hair Straightened? This Home-made Herbal Cream is All You Need

Women with curly hair, at least once in their life, want to have them straight. And so many people resort to permanent hair straightening. Such straighteners affect hair quality and even burn them. But today, this article will solve all your hair-related issues. Yes, this article will tell you how to get straight hair without any hair treatment. So let’s get started.

There is a simple and most effective method of making a herbal hair straightener cream.

Material required for herbal hair straightener cream

2-3 spoons of cooked stale rice

1 spoon cream

1 cup coconut milk

1 egg white

1 spoon of coconut oil

1 spoon of lemon juice

Aloe Vera gel, if needed

Procedure

First, mix rice, coconut milk, cream, egg, and lemon juice in a bowl. You add Aloe Vera gel as well. Mix it well so that the mixture becomes thin. After the mixture is done, add coconut oil. Mix the oil well and leave it for an hour.

How to apply:

First of all, detangle the hair. Every strand of hair should be clean and neat. You can do it before washing your hair as well. Now, divide the hair from the centre and clip the right part. Take a brush and comb so that you can apply the mixture to the hair and scalp.

Follow the same procedure for the other side too. Keep the mixture on the hair for an hour or two. Wash the hair after that. Make sure you wash your hair with lukewarm water. For better results, apply the herbal hair straightener cream twice a week.

Benefits

If properly followed, it can make the hair shiny and soft. In fact, you can also get rid of damaged hair or split ends with this cream. You can also use the same to get rid of white hair.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

