Want to Glow Like Keerthy Suresh? Know Her 5 Beauty Secrets

South diva Keerthy Suresh swears to live a healthy lifestyle, which doesn’t only include fitness but also an effective skincare regime. Being in the showbiz world keeps her open to frequent makeup and styling sessions, while it makes her appear stunning on the big screens but frequent usage of cosmetics does have adverse effects on the skin. However, Keerthy Suresh makes it a point to try her best to keep it natural when it comes to following her skincare regime. Here are some of the beauty tips that you can learn from the Mahanati actress.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is placed at the top of the actor’s priority list. Though it isn’t proven that drinking more water leads to developing glowing skin, the effect of dehydration on the body can give rise to major health issues. Hence, always drink an adequate amount of water.

Fitness is the key

For Keerthy Suresh, practising yoga takes a major part of her fitness regime. “We can’t control what’s outside, but we can control what’s inside. The new way I found is Yoga," said the actress. She often takes to social media to share frequent videos of her performing yoga to urge her fans to opt for a healthy and positive lifestyle.

Follow a skincare routine

Among the many approved beauty tips by Keerthy Suresh, one is to follow a strict skincare routine. From cleaning, and toning to moisturizing, one must follow the CTM to take care of their skin. In addition to this, seek help from a dermatologist to build their customize routine on the basis of their skin.

Natural products

Keerthy Suresh believes in using natural products and masks to rejuvenate her skin, she has spoken about the benefits of staying close to natural ingredients in multiple social media posts. So, from now on say no to chemicals.

No foundation

Whenever she isn’t working, she goes less on using heavy foundation. Keerthy Suresh only uses a concealer and BB cream to keep her cosmetic routine clutter-free, simple, and effective.

