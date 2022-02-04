Want to Impress Your Valentine with Radiant Skin? Try These Face Packs

Skin Care Tips For Valentine’s Day: The season of love is here. Yes, we are talking about Valentine’s week, starting February 7. And, during this time of the year, everyone wants to look good. And, that is why it is needed that you must take care of your skin before the big day. We try a lot of hacks for brighter, acne-free skin. And, at times, we prefer to swear by our grandmother’s beauty tips to get that glow. And, to make the job easier, we have come up with a list of homemade skincare packs that you can try.

>Haldi and rose water pack

Advertisement

Haldi and rose water face packs have antibacterial properties. It can help your skin get that glow. Rosewater also acts as a toner for your skin. Best part? The properties in haldi will help keep pimples at bay.

>Multani mitti face pack

Multani mitti acts as a natural toner for our skin. It closes the open pores and makes our skin look clear. You can apply the Multani mitti paste once a week for 20 minutes and it will do magic for your skin.

>Tomato face pack

Tomatoes are filled with many anti-oxidants like lycopene and vitamin C. Using this pack closes all the open pores of your skin. Not only this, but it also helps with uneven skin tone and pigmentation.

>Banana peel face pack

All you have to do is grind the banana peel and make a paste by adding rosewater then apply it to your skin. It will help with your open pores as it is rich in potassium and many anti-oxidants.

>Lemon honey face pack

Advertisement

Lemon deep cleanse your skin and honey moisturise it very well. This is why a lemon honey face pack can be perfect to cure the problems of open skin pores. You can apply this paste once a week for the best results.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.