Skin care routines have become a trend these days. Self-love is a concept that urges people to take good care of themselves, and skincare is one of the aspects. From serums to oils and rollers, people use a variety of tools to get that glow. Keeping the current wedding season in mind, we have decided to shed some light on beauty products that you can use to improve your skin health.

1.Jade Roller

Advertisement

Jade roller, also known as face roller, can help improve skin texture. To use it, apply a face serum or moisturiser on your face, according to your skin type and need. Then, massage your face for five to seven minutes with a jade roller. This will help in improving blood circulation and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also reduced eye fatigue and puffiness. All in all, the skin looks young and fresh with no signs of lethargy.

2.Gua-sha stone

One can also use a Gua-sha stone for the same effects. It is a flat stone made of rose quartz or jade. To use it, you first apply a little serum or oil on your face, then massage your face with it for five to ten minutes.

3.Collagen Roller

Collagen rollers can be used to improve skin health. Collagen is a protein that helps in repairing the skin. To use it, first apply a little serum or moisturiser on the face, then massage the face with this roller in the upward direction. This will activate your skin cells. Collagen roller also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here