Want To Improve Your Decoration Game? Follow These 5 Tips

Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of zeal and zest. People all across the world, deck up their homes, brighten the streets with lights and colours, decorate the Christmas trees, have a hearty meal together and bake some Christmas-special cakes and cookies for their dear ones.

Well, decorating a Christmas tree is a tradition in many households. The basic elements needed in decorating a Christmas tree are lights, tinsels, garlands and ornaments. But the best Christmas trees are filled with layers of memories and traditions. Here we have sharred some tips for you to amp up your decoration game this season.

Hang Christmas Tree Lights

The first step is to decorate a Christmas tree with lights which will showcase the tree with most dynamic look. Wrap up the lights around the tree, from the trunk to the tip. Experiment with different lighting like the LED lights, Bubble lights or round-shaped Globe lights, you can also mix and match with colored lights.

Wreath Decoration On Christmas Tree

You can prepare a Christmas wreath for the doors, windows, wall decoration or for hanging it on the Christmas tree. Make organic-looking wreaths with eucalyptus, pine and earthy flowers. Add tiny disco balls, wrapping paper, colorful bows to make a statement.

Add Christmas Tree Garlands

Decorate your Christmas tree with a variety of garlands from thin to beaded, plain to fancy, thicker paper, ribbon or foil garlands look best hung from branches to branches and wrapped loosely around the entire tree. To avoid bulging branches, start decorating it from top of the tree and tie these garlands between each wave as you work your way down the branches.

Keep A Memory Book With Christmas Tree

Craft a memory book with pictures of your family members and all the fun times you’ve spent in the past years with your loved ones. Having a memory book builds more togetherness in the family.

Hang Christmas Tree Ornaments

Showcase your favorite ornaments in prime positions. Then fill in those medium and small size ornaments, make sure to hang them closer to the trunk to create depth. Lastly, hang large ornaments at the bottom of the tree. You can also add some special handmade ornaments. Finish the final look of the Christmas tree by fixing a simple tree topper.

