Want To Include Red Meat In Your Diet? Mohanlal's Nutritionist Suggests A Gut-Friendly Way

There are multiple conflicting beliefs about the consumption of red meat on health. While some suggest that including red meat in the diet can make a person more prone to chronic conditions including cancer and heart disease. Others say, red meat contains key nutrients including protein, zinc, and vitamin B12 and is good for health.

Now, recently Malayalam actor Mohanlal included red meat in his diet. Notably, the actor’s nutritionist, Dr. Jaison Paulson, refrained from including red meat in the actor’s diet before but this time he suggested a gut-friendly way that enables an individual to relish the nutrients present in it. So what is this gut-friendly of consuming red meat suggested by Mohanlal’s nutritionist?

“I have never given red meat or laal maas to Lal sir. But today, he had it for lunch. Many people still have a doubt about what makes a gut-friendly food. So, we have on the menu kimchi, beans, Chinese cabbage, paired with bulalo, a form of red meat — a combination which makes it extremely gut-friendly for most blood groups," said Dr Paulson in a video he shared on his Instagram where he can be seen sitting with the Drishyam actor.

As per the nutritionist, Mohanlal’s lunch included a lot of greens including red meat from kimchi, and beans, to Chinese cabbage.

In the video, the nutritionist shows the healthy platter served to Mohanlal as he explains the nutritious way to consume red meat. Throughout the video, Mohanlal sits beside the expert while the latter break down the entire meal. Watch the clip below:

In the clip, the nutritionist emphasizes that fermented bulalo contains fat but if paired with greens, it becomes healthy for consumption. “So, fat won’t make you fat. It is the starch and sugar," he explains.

