Want To Kickstart Your Ideal Body Weight Journey? Follow These Lifestyle Changes

While everyone wishes to have an ideal body weight and a healthy lifestyle, it is one of the most difficult tasks to master. If you are overweight, dieting may not be the best option. This is because many diet plans require you to drastically reduce your calorie intake or give up certain foods. This method may work in the short term, but most dieters regain the weight they lost when they resume their old eating habits. It may take months or even years for them to reach their ideal weight.

You may be aware of the fact that your weight is influenced by various factors including genes, age, gender, lifestyle, family habits, sleep and even where you live and work. Changing these factors can help you reach your ideal weight.

Lifestyle plays a significant role in body weight. Adopting healthy habits can help prevent and manage conditions such as obesity. Make a new normal and concentrate on healthy behaviour. Replace old and bad habits with new and better ones. Here are the 6 lifestyle changes that you should make to kickstart your ideal body weight journey.

Skip sugary drinks

Sugary drinks with little or no nutritional value such as soda, soft drinks, sweet tea and sports drinks add extra calories that must be avoided. People who consume sugary beverages regularly are more likely to be overweight. Consume healthy drinks such as fruit juice and low-fat milk.

Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity burns calories and builds muscle, both of which improve your appearance and help you lose weight. Walking the family dog, cycling to school and doing other physical activities daily can help. Increase the intensity of your workout and incorporate some strength exercises to build muscle if you want to burn more calories.

Follow a fitness tracker

Numerous built-in and free apps on our phones can assist you in your weight loss journey. A fitness tracker can help you in tracking your physical activity and movements. Additionally, certain apps may assist you in tracking your meals and calories consumed throughout the day. Keeping track of calorie intake will keep you updated on how much you are eating and make adjustments as needed.

Reduce screen time

Overweight people are more likely to spend a lot of time in front of screens. Set reasonable time limits for watching TV, playing video games and using computers, phones and tablets for purposes other than important work. Turn off all screens at least an hour before bedtime to ensure adequate sleep.

Consume fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are more than just a source of vitamins and minerals. They are also high in fibre, so they will keep you full. Eating fruits and vegetables makes you less likely to overeat. A diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains can help control calorie intake and promote weight loss.

Improve your sleep

Sleep deprivation can have an impact on our energy levels. Adequate sleep is important for overall health and can help regulate appetite and metabolism.

