Want to Lose Those Extra Kilos? These Vegetables Might be of Great Help

You might have come across a lot of nutritionists and dietitians talking about what to eat or what to avoid pertaining to weight loss and other health benefits. But did you know which ones are the most helpful and why? Read on to know about the vegetables that are essential to your diet if you want to lose weight efficiently and also keep yourself protected from various health issues.

Bell pepper

Bell peppers are a great source of Vitamin C. In addition to this, they’re fibre-rich and low-calorie veggies which make them suitable to be a part of a weight-loss aimed diet. They’re a great source of antioxidants and can help you stay away from heart diseases and cancer. Vitamin B6 in bell pepper help in hemoglobin boost, which can help you avoid anemia.

Broccoli

Good carbohydrates and high fibre make it an essential veggie in your diet. In addition to this, vitamin C and Vitamin A and many other nutrients from broccoli help you restore your skin, eyes, and heart health.

Green peas

One cup of green peas has approx 9 grams of fibre and that is enough to make you feel full. Vitamin C, E and minerals like zinc help strengthen our immune system.

Brussels Sprouts

In half a cup of brussels sprouts (around 78 grams), you get only 28 grams of calories, which makes it a fitting veggie for your diet. You also get 2 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of fibre along with Vitamin K, C and A that help you fight cancer, high blood pressure, heart diseases and cholesterol.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is another low-calorie food that helps in weight loss as it contains negligible carbohydrates and fats. It is also rich in fibre and is a good source of antioxidants that is good for skin.

