Chapatis or rotis are a staple in every kitchen in India. Many people still struggle to make soft and puffed chapatis. Making fluffy rotis can be a daunting task for someone who has just started their culinary journey. If you have tried every recipe but still can’t make perfect rotis, then worry not! Today, we’ll share some tried-and-tested methods that can guarantee you soft rotis. Continue reading to find out how!

Use Warm Water

Using warm water for kneading is the key to cooking soft and fluffy chapatis. Ensure that your roti dough is squidgy but not sticky. Rest the dough for some time if you want to cook soft chapatis. This is the key piece of advice. If you are using warm water, then 5-7 minutes are sufficient. You should give your dough 15 to 20 minutes to rest.

Roll The Perfect Chapati

Prepare small chapati balls. Grease your rolling pin and cutting board to make the perfect chapati. There is no need to measure them precisely, but try to roll chapatis that are between 5 and 7 inches in diameter and 1.5 and 2.5 millimetres thick. Last but not the least, before placing the roti on the pan, dust off any extra flour.

Wheat Flour

The primary ingredient is flour. Make use of finely ground, high-quality flour. Before choosing a brand, think about testing it out a little. Fibre is beneficial to our health, but rotis may not become soft if the flour is multigrain. In this case, you should sift the flour before kneading it.

Use Ghee instead of Oil

This step is simple but crucial. A little grease applied at the start of the roti-making process can create a surface that is non-sticky in appearance and safeguards your wooden board and rolling pin. Use ghee instead of oil and salt to cook soft and fluffy phulkas.

Time the cooking process

At first, this might seem like a chore, but you’ll get used to it. Ensure your pan is heated before you place chapati on it. The pan should be heated to a temperature of between 160 and 180 degrees. Put a few drops of water on your pan to see if it’s completely hot. After placing your roti on the tawa, cook it for 10 to 15 seconds on the first side then for another 30 to 40 seconds on the backside.

