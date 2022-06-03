Want to Make Your Face Look Slim? Try These Simple Tips to Achieve the Goal

Some people use makeup to look beautiful, while others use it to cover up marks and get flawless skin. Many make-up trends are getting viral nowadays, one of which is to make the face look slim. Many want to have a slim-looking face. If you are one of them, then let’s take a look at some of the useful makeup tips to make your face look slim.

Contouring

Contour is one of the most known and important techniques to make your skin look thinner. Using a contour gives a shape to your face. Whatever shape you want, you just have to use your contour pen the same way. For different face shapes, the contour technique differs.

Choose muted tones

A light shade or nude shaded bronzer or powder creates a natural shadow that hides face fat. It also gives it a natural finish that matches your skin tone.

Blend foundation well

While applying foundation is one of the key factors, if you have a chubby face then the blending technique for the foundation is also important for your make-up. For a slim face look, start with your nose and blend the foundation outwards to get the perfect finish.

Hairdo plays a part

If we talk about the face looking slim, then make-up isn’t the only factor. One also has to sport a suitable hairstyle to avoid looking chubby.

