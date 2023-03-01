Holi is one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals in India. It’s a day to forget all the differences and enjoy the spirit of togetherness. For newlyweds, the first Holi after marriage is a special occasion. It’s a time when they can uniquely celebrate their love and bond. However, for those who are celebrating their first Holi together, it can be a little overwhelming to decide how to make it special. From traditional rituals to new-age celebrations, here are the 6 ways to celebrate your first Holi after marriage with your family:

1. Dress up in traditional attire:

Holi is a festival of colours, and it is customary to wear traditional attire on this occasion. Choose colourful clothes such as a saree or salwar kameez for women and a kurta pyjama or sherwani for men. You could even coordinate your outfits to make a statement as a newly married couple.

2. Make your organic colors:

It’s important to ensure that you opt for eco-friendly and organic options to prevent any harm to the environment or your skin. Creating your organic colours using natural elements like turmeric, henna, or flowers is a fantastic idea, and it can also be an enjoyable activity to undertake together in anticipation of the festival.

3. Celebrate with family and friends:

This colourful festival provides an opportunity to unite with dear ones and commemorate. You have the option of welcoming your family and friends to a lively day of revelry with colourful activities, melodious tunes, and scrumptious treats. Alternatively, you may consider organizing a Holi festivity at your residence or a nearby park.

4. Exchange gifts:

Another way to make your first Holi after marriage special is to exchange gifts with each other. You could give each other something that reflects your love and commitment, such as a piece of jewellery or a personalized gift.

5. Cook festive delicacies:

Holi is also a time to indulge in traditional delicacies. You could cook festive dishes such as gujiya, thandai, and pakoras together with your spouse. This will not only bring you closer but also help you learn more about each other’s culinary skills and preferences.

6. Spread love and joy:

Finally, remember that Holi is a festival of love and joy. Use this occasion to spread love and kindness to those around you. You could visit an orphanage or an old age home to share your joy with those who may not have anyone to celebrate with.

