Home » News » Lifestyle » Want to Nail Soft Glam Look? Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist Will Guide You

Want to Nail Soft Glam Look? Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist Will Guide You

Even the pop of color in blush or eyeshadow is subtle and diffused, according to Daniel Bauer, "so everything fades into each other with soft glam makeup."

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Celebrities are increasingly turning to soft glam makeup, whether for Instagram reels or catwalks. (Image: Instagram)
Celebrities are increasingly turning to soft glam makeup, whether for Instagram reels or catwalks. (Image: Instagram)

Whether for Instagram reels or runways, soft glam makeup has gained considerable popularity among celebrities. This natural makeup look highlights the most attractive features of your face while giving you a natural outlook. Soft glam makeup looks are quite similar to the popular no-makeup look, as the aim is to emphasise natural, flawless skin.

Speaking on the subject, the celebrity makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, popularly known for dressing up Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, shared, “Even the pop of colours like blush or eyeshadow is soft and diffused, so everything blends into each other, with soft glam makeup."

Following the trend, Priyanka Chopra also chose the soft glam makeup look for the pre-Grammys party this year, which complemented her champagne gown perfectly. As the actresses favour soft glam makeup techniques, Daniel comes among the professionals with great tips and insight on the subject.

Advertisement

Check out Priyanka’s pre Grammy look right here:

RELATED NEWS

Tips to achieve the perfect soft glam makeup look:

Prepping the skin: The first and most crucial step of soft glam makeup look is prepping and hydrating the skin. As all makeup products require a perfect blend into your skin, preparing the skin for a healthy base is essential.

Foundation: The next step is applying the foundation. For that, you first need to understand your skin tone and undertone. With the right foundation shade, you’ll nail this makeup look.

Bauer suggested using liquid foundation with a creamy illuminator to create the perfect effect, “A creamy illuminator is 10x finer than a shimmer or a highlighter, and it instantly gives you a radiant glow."

Blush: Daniel further added that skipping the sharp, chiselled contour; instead, use blush to give your look a super glossy and sleek finish. But if you are using a shape, use a cream formula as it melts into your skin better without creating sharp lines.

Advertisement

ALSO READAce Priyanka Chopra’s Trending Hairstyles

Eyeshadow: For eyeshadow, go with neutral shades. But that doesn’t mean you leave it with just a taupe shade. You can also use a brown eyeliner pencil to blur the lines and give more natural warmth to your eyelids.

Lipstick: For lips, Daniel suggested going with either a bright shade with a velvet finish or a glossy or matte nude lipstick. Keep the shade close to your natural lip colour.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 17, 2022, 13:10 IST
last updated: December 17, 2022, 13:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna And Other Divas Slay In Sexy Black Dresses

+10PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt In Top 10 Of The Most Searched Asians Of 2022, See Who Else Made It To The List