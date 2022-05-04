Want to Prevent Re-Gaining your Weight? Expert Shares 3 Important Tips

Fitness, diet, and exercise are three necessary things related to weight loss. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are suddenly turning their attention from rigorous weight loss to overall well-being. Many people still manage to shed that extra body fat by exercising hard and maintaining strict diet schedules. But when it comes to a longer period, people are often incapable to sustain, and consequently, end up gaining the lost kilos again.

Are you in a similar situation and are searching for a long-lasting and effective solution?

Nutritionist Azra Khan has some extremely beneficial tips to resolve the issue. Sharing the tips on Instagram, Khan beautifully highlights what is needed to sustain body weight. According to her, “Weight loss is important, but not gaining the lost weight is more crucial."

In the video, the nutritionist elucidated that people need to evolve healthy habits to stay at their ideal weight. For that, they have to eat clean most of the time and exercise every single day. She also added, “Focus on building habits, not reaching a number on the weighing scale, because if you do take shortcuts and do crash dieting to lose weight, the number will never sustain."

Take a look at the clip here:

Here are three healthy habits that are essential for permanent weight loss, as mentioned by the nutritionist.

1. More engagement in physical activity: The nutritionist advised taking 7K to 8K steps every day, which will help you stay in shape.

2. No excuses for workouts: She recommends making a routine and working out at least four days a week to keep the body and health in check.

3. Make a balance between healthy eating and junk: Khan advises that 80% of the time, one has to eat clean and healthy, and the rest of the time, it is okay to consume comfort foods.

