Want To Reduce Cholesterol? Stay Away From These 5 Foods

High levels of cholesterol in the blood are mainly caused by foods that are not part of a healthy eating pattern. Several diseases are directly related to what we consume in our diet. One such disease is the increase of cholesterol levels in the blood. This condition is often taken lightly by people, but ignoring it can be life-threatening. Although an increase in cholesterol levels, in the beginning, is not a big problem if it persists for a long time, it can also cause conditions like a heart attack.

Let us know more about Cholesterol. There are mainly 2 types of cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) and HDL cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein). LDL cholesterol is bad cholesterol while HDL is good cholesterol, essential for the functioning of the body. If bad cholesterol increases, it is necessary to pay attention from the beginning because this might even need to get a heart stent inserted. So, today we’ll let you know about some foods you should avoid consuming, that may increase your cholesterol levels.

Butter increases cholesterol in the veins:

Daily consumption of butter increases cholesterol rapidly. As butter gets frozen after reaching the veins, this causes bad cholesterol to increase. Butter may also block coronary arteries.

Ice cream increases bad cholesterol:

If ice cream is your favourite dessert, then you might need to be careful because it contains bad cholesterol. According to a report, 100 g of vanilla ice cream contains 41 mg of cholesterol, which can prove to be dangerous for heart health.

Biscuit also increases cholesterol:

We usually eat biscuits as tea-time snacks, but one should avoid consuming them too much. According to research in Australia, biscuits are processed foods which contain large amounts of saturated fats.

Say no to fritters and fried chicken:

Deep fried foods like samosas, pakodas or fried chicken increase bad cholesterol rapidly. These fried foods contain a large amount of bad cholesterol that slowly starts accumulating in the veins.

Stop eating burger, pizza, pasta:

Often people love to eat junk food like burgers, pizza or pasta on alternate days. This unhealthy eating pattern can cause big trouble for you. Artificial substances like butter, cheese, and cream are added in large quantities to make all these foods, which increases bad cholesterol.

Symptoms of increasing bad cholesterol:

- Rapid weight gain

- Shortness of breath while doing some work

- Swelling in legs and feet

- Numbness or tingling in hands and feet

- Feeling of chest pain

- Having high blood pressure

