Want To Reduce Wrinkles, Drink These Anti-Aging Juices

Ageing is a process which we cannot stop. As we grow older, we experience various changes in our appearance and body. The skin also starts losing its lustre and elasticity. The immunity level of the body also reduces. But consuming fresh fruits and vegetables can reduce the effects of getting old.

Several fruit and vegetable juices are rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins which can help in reducing the impact of old-age on your skin and body. Let’s look at a few such juices.

1. Carrot and beetroot juice: Beetroot is packed with nutrients like potassium, zinc, iron, folic acid, manganese and vitamin C. These nutrients are known to purify blood which helps in having a healthy skin. Carrots, on the other hand, contain vitamin A that fights acne, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. Overall, this juice is great for aging skin.

2. Pomegranate Juice: Pomegranates have the power to purify blood which in turn keeps the body healthy. It also has anti-ageing properties that help in cell renewal which leads to young and beautiful skin.

3. Spinach Juice: Green leafy juices are always good for our health as well as for our skin. Spinach juice is rich in iron and vitamin K that are essential for getting flawless skin. This juice also contains vitamin C, E and manganese as well as antioxidants, which help protect our skin from the effect of free radicals.

4. Papaya Juice: Papaya contains an enzyme known as papain that helps to clear the skin impurities and helps in getting a bright skin.

5. Tomato juice: Tomatoes are packed with antioxidants. They help in reducing the signs of premature ageing like wrinkles and fine lines and also make our skin look youthful. It also helps in removing skin pigmentation.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

