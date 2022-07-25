Want To Sleep Comfortably? Here's How You Create a Technology-Free Bedroom

Nowadays people have become so addicted to their electronic devices that the mobile tab does not go away from their hands even for a minute. From children to adults, all are busy day and night with mobiles and laptops. However, it is also true that these devices have made many tasks easier. But using them day and night also causes great harm to health.

Most people also use phones even while sleeping at night. Not only that, but in the middle of the night, they keep checking the messages and notifications. Not only does the use of electrical gadgets disturb your sleep but also makes you feel tired in the morning.

Keeping the mobile near the pillow is very harmful as the electromagnetic waves emanate and disturb the sleeping routine and cause harm to health in many ways. These rays also create negative impacts on the brain. Your memory and hearing ability gets affected.

So today we are going to share with you some tips to create a technology-free space in the bedroom.

Although keeping a technology-free bedroom is not easy for people but this is suggested even by medical professionals so that you get proper sleep and can do all your work in a fresh mood in the morning.

Select a proper place to keep all these electronic devices. Not in the bedroom, but outside it.

Make a particular bedtime routine for you as well as your child and follow it. Neither watch TV till late at night nor keep checking messages on mobile.

Set a proper time to turn off all the technical devices, and gadgets in the house. Eat dinner on time and then turn off the lights of the house and go to sleep in the bedroom. If you can’t sleep as soon as you go to bed, make a habit of book reading.

If it is very important to keep the mobile or laptop in the bedroom, do not keep them on the bed. You can also install or buy a blue-light blocking screen so that your attention does not go towards electronic gadgets late at night.

Always keep one thing in mind — that your bedroom is for rest. There is a special place to relax the body-mind, where one should refrain from doing any other work. If you keep the mobile in the room, then turn off its notification. You can also keep it in airplane mode.

