Want to Sleep Like a Baby? Use These 3 Tips

If you’re someone who often wakes up in the middle of the night, you’ve come to the right place. While several people tend to enjoy a night of uninterrupted sleep, there are plenty who struggle to get a good night’s sleep. Light sleeping may be caused by a number of reasons such as increased screen time, stress, insomnia, and more. However, if you’re looking to sleep like a baby every night, there are a few techniques that may help.

Go to bed early

While this seems somewhat of a repetitive suggestion, going to bed early makes sleep a priority. Make going to bed a pleasing experience rather than a chore. If you’re into aromatherapy, light a scented candle or incense to help you relax, or indulge in skincare if that interests you. Adding these elements and going to bed early will ensure that you stay in for more than 7-8 hours, which is necessary for good quality sleep.

Keep electronic screens away from eyesight before bed

While most of us are hooked on browsing Instagram or Twitter before bed, or catching up on some Netflix, it is highly recommended that you wind down instead by giving your eyes a break. Reading a book, or indulging in skincare or meditation are other ways through which you can lessen your screen time before going to sleep. Dr Shelby Harris, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist told Vogue magazine, “take a half an hour to an hour to relax or encourage mindfulness."

Invest in comfortable linen

You may consider investing in good-quality bed sheets or linen, comforters, pillows, and whatever else you need to keep yourself comfortable. If you’re a couple sharing a bed together, consider buying two blankets instead of a single blanket.

