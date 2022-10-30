Home » News » Lifestyle » Want to Sleep Like a Baby? Use These 3 Tips

Want to Sleep Like a Baby? Use These 3 Tips

If you’re looking to sleep like a baby every night, there are a few techniques that may help.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 09:03 IST

Mumbai, India

The precise amount of sleep required would depend on factors such as activity level, health status, genetics, and more.
The precise amount of sleep required would depend on factors such as activity level, health status, genetics, and more.

If you’re someone who often wakes up in the middle of the night, you’ve come to the right place. While several people tend to enjoy a night of uninterrupted sleep, there are plenty who struggle to get a good night’s sleep. Light sleeping may be caused by a number of reasons such as increased screen time, stress, insomnia, and more. However, if you’re looking to sleep like a baby every night, there are a few techniques that may help.

Go to bed early

Advertisement

While this seems somewhat of a repetitive suggestion, going to bed early makes sleep a priority. Make going to bed a pleasing experience rather than a chore. If you’re into aromatherapy, light a scented candle or incense to help you relax, or indulge in skincare if that interests you. Adding these elements and going to bed early will ensure that you stay in for more than 7-8 hours, which is necessary for good quality sleep.

Keep electronic screens away from eyesight before bed

RELATED NEWS

While most of us are hooked on browsing Instagram or Twitter before bed, or catching up on some Netflix, it is highly recommended that you wind down instead by giving your eyes a break. Reading a book, or indulging in skincare or meditation are other ways through which you can lessen your screen time before going to sleep. Dr Shelby Harris, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist told Vogue magazine, “take a half an hour to an hour to relax or encourage mindfulness."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwNf-v1HDp8

Advertisement

Invest in comfortable linen

You may consider investing in good-quality bed sheets or linen, comforters, pillows, and whatever else you need to keep yourself comfortable. If you’re a couple sharing a bed together, consider buying two blankets instead of a single blanket.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: October 30, 2022, 09:03 IST
last updated: October 30, 2022, 09:03 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph With Her Sultry Photos In Sarees, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures