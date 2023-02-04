Want To Stand Out With Your Own Style Statement? Take Notes

Recreating someone’s look can be quite inspiring but making a mark with your own head-turning style should be the goal. The key is not to follow all of the latest fashion trends, instead, it’s about sticking to your personal style. What if you haven’t explored or are not aware of what exactly is your taste in fashion? Well, it’s never too late. You can create your own distinct style by looking for inspiration, making a mood board, and experimenting with fashion. In case you are confused about the starting point, we have got it covered for you. Check out these tips

Invest in basic clothing

Invest in high-quality clothing and essentials such as jeans, shoes, and T-shirts. The key is to choose pieces that can be easily paired with your existing clothing or accessories.

Don’t buy clothes because they’re trendy

Keeping up with current trends can help shape your style, but it’s important to choose and adapt the seasonal trends that work the best for you. Being picky will only assist you in creating a signature wardrobe. Make a list of the items you know your closet requires before you go shopping. This will assist you in avoiding unnecessary impulsive purchases.

Know your personal style

Consider your personal style, lifestyle, and the image you want to project to the world. Are you traditional, romantic, bohemian, sporty, or edgy? Once you’ve determined your style personality, you can begin incorporating pieces into your wardrobe that reflects your uniqueness.

Experiment with various styles

Don’t be afraid to experiment and take chances with your closet. Experimenting with different looks will help you determine your style as well as add a fun and exciting touch to your wardrobe. So, go ahead and experiment with that statement piece, bright color, or quirky pattern you’ve been eyeing.

Use your accessories wisely

The objective of accessorising an outfit is to add more personality and flair. Experiment with different pieces of jewellery, hats, scarves, and bags to see what looks best on you. You can also mix and match different accessories to create a one-of-a-kind look.

