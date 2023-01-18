Want To Stay Fit? Let's Learn It From Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and she loves to stay at the top of her game. Not only this, but she also motivates her fans to step up and stay fit. “Chalo Utho everybody," urged Kareena Kapoor Khan in her recent workout video. She kickstarted her day by indulging in a calorie-burning exercise which will surely uplift your energy and make you want to hit the gym too.

She was seen performing weighted squats in neon athleisure clothes. Weighted squats are known to target the glutes and help in building lower body strength. She did her squats with a dumbbell in one hand while she held a loaded barbell for support with her other hand. The workout was accompanied by the energetic music of Diljit Dosanjh’s Born To Shine. “It’s Monday. Chalo utho everybody. P.S never without my favourite Diljit Dosanjh track", the text with her video read.

However, squats are not the only exercise that she includes in her workout. Kareena Kapoor Khan also indulges in yoga regularly for her physical and mental well-being. Previously, her yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani posted a video of Kareena performing jumping jacks for her heart and bones, Cat Cow Pose and meditation.

In yet another video uploaded by Anshuka, the diva can be seen trying out different asanas with utmost dedication and focus. Here, she tries a one-leg-up prayer pose, eagle pose, and warrior pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClTZeEXIWVn/

What should be part of everyone’s workout routine, is stretches and according to Anshuka, Kareena Kapoor Khan aces them with the help of a Yoga wheel for more flexibility and balance. The stretches with the help of the yoga wheel are extremely therapeutic for the body as it relieves muscle tension and offers support to the body which helps in a better posture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNJUtjIyv8/

Another routine that Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses is mixing up the exercise with variations of one-leg raised asanas that helps her in maintaining her body balance. It also helps in toning the abdominal and thigh muscles.

