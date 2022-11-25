Want to Talk to Your Parents About Your Relationship? These Tips May Help

In India, where non-cosmopolitan culture is still sceptical about romantic relationships and love marriages, it can be hard to muster the courage to tell your parents about your love interests. Although their reaction depends on how liberal or orthodox your parents are, it can indeed be an intimidating task to tell your parents that you are seeing someone. However, it is always better for you to tell them yourself rather than them finding it from someone else. If you are facing a similar situation and want to break the news to your parents, here are some tips you can use.

Be sure of the relationship:

Both you and your partner need to be sure that the relationship will last. You certainly do not want a breakup merely days after you have informed your parents. Apart from recovering from the pain of the split, you will also earn your parents’ disapproval of your choice.

Discuss with your partner:

Your parents will want to meet your partner once you have informed them. Discuss with your partner about it and make sure they are comfortable enough and ready to face your parents.

Inform the closer parent:

We do love both our parents but sometimes, one parent is closer in the sense that we can confide in him or her more comfortably. So, it is advisable that you inform your relationship to the parent, who is closer first and then let him or her inform the other parent.

Be ready for questions and answers:

You will face an array of questions once you have broken the news of your relationship. Be mentally prepared for that and make sure you present your partner in a good light.

Do not forget to have patience:

More orthodox parents may disapprove of your relationship initially. Do not lose patience and get aggressive. Try to convince them with love and patience.

