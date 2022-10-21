Want To Up Your Eye Makeup Game? Follow These Tips To Perfect The Art

William Shakespeare once rightly said, “The eyes are the window to your soul." Usually, quite a few people notice your eyes when they first meet you and some even get drawn to them. And, one of the best ways to enhance the appearance of your eyes is by using makeup. Those of you who know the nuances of makeup, always tend to focus a lot on the eyes and choose products thoughtfully.

There are numerous ways to accentuate the overall look of your face using eye makeup. From smoky eyes to natural eyeshadow makeup, there’s so much that you can do around your eyes. If you are searching for some useful tips regarding the same, then check out these tips that will surely help you up your eye makeup game:

1) Determine the shape of your eyes:

If you are a beginner, you should first learn how to determine the shape of your eyes. This process will help you choose the right product for your eyes based on your outfit and occasion. Know that you can make your eyes appear smaller and larger using different eyeliners and even mascara.

2) Opt for high-quality brushes and be gentle

Considering the fact that your eyes make for a sensitive organ of your body, be gentle with them. Putting too much pressure or rubbing products a lot may cause irritation. Also, make sure that your makeup brushes are neat and clean. It’s advisable to use brushes with soft bristles.

3) Remember the order of primer, foundation, concealer and eyeshadow

To make your eye makeup stand out, try to follow a certain order. You can start with a primer and then put some foundation, which will work as the base. Apply a concealer if you want to mask blemishes and imperfections and round it off with eyeshadow. Even while selecting eyeshadow colours depending upon your outfit, choose the skin colour first, followed by other hues. Then comes eyeliner, kajal and mascara eventually.

4) Use waterproof eyeliner and smudge-free kajal

Eyeliner and kajal are two of the most commonly used products in eye makeup. So, always buy water-proof eyeliner and a smudge-free kajal. Waterproof eyeliners help you a lot even if your outing lasts for hours. These two products may keep your makeup intact for hours without messing it up.

5) Outline your eyes for the perfect cat eye look

A lot of women struggle to get the perfect winged eyeliner look. One of the easiest hacks could be outlining the shape first and then filling it. You can extend a line beyond your lower lash line and make the bottom of your cat eye look. Then, decide on the wing and draw the top line. Make sure you follow the process on both sides until you get a symmetrical look. Now, fill in the spaces. Many people also use a spoon as a stencil to get the perfect winged eyeliner look.

