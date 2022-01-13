'Want To Vanish Moments of My Depression': Tamil Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar

Tamil film and television actor Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was also a participant in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has recently opened up about her life struggles and acting career so far. Vanitha openly talked about her personal life in an interview with a media house, and her fans are praising her for showing courage. She said that she wants to have a good bank balance and live a peaceful life.

These days, Vanitha Vijayakumar is busy creating content on her YouTube channel, “Vanitha Vijaykumar," with a subscriber count of over 7.3 lakh.

>Vanitha YouTube Channel Link:

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTidN7Gwqm3Bue8WaNXx0Ew

Vanitha uploads a number of videos of food recipes, beauty tips, and travel vlogs. Recently, she has also opened a clothing store in Chennai.

No doubt, Vanitha’s name rose to immense popularity after she impressed the Big Boss audience with her performance in the show.

When Vanitha was asked about how she manages her professional and personal life, she was seen addressing mental health and life struggles.

Vanitha said, “I am an 80s kid and I used to go dancing classes, piano classes, and violin classes after returning from school. My mother supported me in everything I wanted to learn. Every day, I would get in a car, an auto, or a rickshaw to attend my art classes. But today, life has changed and I hardly get time for myself."

“Despite being busy, I take time for my family and friends just for my happiness and peace of mind. I do a lot of yoga too, as it gives me positive energy, and I want to vanish all the moments of my depression from my mind and want to live my life to the fullest," she added.

Vanitha also said that she believes in self-improvement and that it is the only way to grow in life. She is not dependent on anyone, and her success is the sweetest revenge for her haters.

Advertisement

Talking about her upcoming film projects, Vanitha said, “I am playing the character of Panchayat Parameshwari in my upcoming film, and it is a film I am enjoying shooting for. I was shooting with Powerstar Srinivasan, but the shooting was stopped due to his ill health."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.