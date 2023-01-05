Want Your Child to Have Strong Bones? 5 Tips to Improve Bone Health

Strong bone development in childhood serves as the foundation for good bone health throughout life. Childhood is the most important period for bone development, with significant increases in size and strength. Genetics determine bone mass, but good nutrition and exercise are also important factors in whether a child achieves his or her bone mass. If you also have been concerned about the bone health of your child, here are a few things you should do.

Vitamin D intake

Vitamin D is essential for bone health and assists the body in absorbing calcium. Lower Vitamin D levels in the body can cause lower bone density and make you prone to issues related to it. You could boost Vitamin D in the body by increasing daily exposure to sunlight and making sure your child receives at least 5 to 10 minutes of direct sunlight on their hands, legs, and face two to three days a week. Food supplements including cheese, liver, and fatty fish should be given to your younger children.

Ensure your child gets enough Calcium

It is well known that calcium is essential for strengthening muscles, and bone development. Calcium is abundant in dairy products including milk, cheese, and yoghurt. Ensure your child intakes milk and yoghurt on a daily basis. Additionally, you must include green vegetables like spinach, kale, and okra in your child’s diet.

Magnesium

Magnesium cooperates with calcium to support stronger bones. It is essential for supporting the hormone calcitonin, which restores calcium to the bones from soft tissues and the blood in order to preserve bone structure. Add magnesium-rich food like whole wheat, quinoa, almonds, peanuts, green leafy vegetables, and black legumes to your child’s diet.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K is a powerhouse of nutrients for the activation of osteocalcin, a protein that transports calcium from the blood to form a healthy bone matrix. It also works with calcium to improve bone density. Green leafy vegetables, cabbage, cauliflower, eggs, fish, and meat are all good sources of vitamin K.

Stay Active

Physical activity helps the child’s bone mass to fortify and strengthen. Ensure that your child participates in activities such as running, dancing, basketball, tennis, football, and other weight-training workouts to help build bones and muscles.

