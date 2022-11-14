Wardrobe Upgrade: 5 Must-Have Classic Shoes For Men

A perfect pair of shoes can instantly elevate your look. Therefore, it’s essential to have the appropriate shoes to complete any outfit if you want to come off as stylish. Unlike other fashion trends, there are a few footwear that remains classic, no matter what. From running errands to attending a formal event, here is a complete guide to shoes that every man needs in his closet.

Brogues

The brogue was designed as a far more functional shoe than the way it is worn today. When wearing brogues in muddy Ireland, the holes and perforations were initially designed to assist water draining after crossing bogs and swamps. But now, brogues are in trend. You can wear them for your business meetings or style them for your casual days.

Note: The more broguing on the shoe, the less formal it is.

2. Leather Boot

Every man’s wardrobe must include a pair of leather boots with laces. For a more relaxed and edgier look, choose an ankle-high, boot. For a more formal appearance, you can also pull your pants over the top of the boots. Buy a good pair of leather boots, and they will last you for years.

3. Suede Chukka

This shoe has simply two or three lacing eyelets and is an ankle-high boot with a simple round toe. Choose pair of suede chukkas to speak for itself. These shoes have a more laid-back vibe and are quite an elegant alternative to sneakers. Pair chukkas with jeans and a polo T-shirt for a neat look.

4. Oxford

The Oxford shoes have closed laces and originally it was just simple leather shoes, but it has since changed and now feature a variety of fabrics and detailing. Invest in good quality black Oxfords to wear to formal events. You can also style a tan-coloured oxford for an informal setting.

5. Sneakers

Every outfit needs a pair of stylish sneakers. Choose a sneaker with less branding. Go for brighter hues for creating a street look. Buy a pair of plain white sneakers, to pair it casually and to round off your look neatly.

