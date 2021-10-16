Warner Bros Collaborate with Nivedita Saboo for Wonder Woman Inspired Ensembles

Fashion designer Nivedita Saboo’s ethos has always aimed to create fashion that adds value and inspires everyone she dresses to be the best version of themselves. And taking a step further in that direction has led her to represent a global entity such as Warner Brothers in the world of fashion. Nivedita has been roped in as their official designer to create their pret and couture collection in India.

Speaking about how the collaboration fell into place, Nivedita says, “It feels wonderful to represent India and be recognized by a global entity like Warner Brothers. Having seen my international collections over the years, the team at WB felt like my design ethos, powerful seams and attention to detail would be seamlessly in sync with their vibe. This collaboration with Warner Brothers to design their prêt and couture collections truly resonates with my signature style."

Marking the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman, Nivedita’s collection titled ‘ Believe in Wonder’ draws inspiration from the architecture, history and the spirit of the Amazonian warriors in Themyscira that support and uplift each other. “Wonder woman as a superhero is very close to my heart since she resonates with me, my team of wonder women and all the lives that we touch every single day while we create new products and collections," adds Nivedita.

The collection infuses the qualities of Wonder Woman in the womenswear and menswear ensembles. Speaking about the collection, Nivedita says, “Every garment is specially created to celebrate our Indian culture, weddings and festivals and inspire every individual to find the superhero within themselves. The digital prints are custom developed, the silhouettes are strong, edgy, and structured, yet allowing freedom of movement."

With ensembles highlighting Nivedita’s signature precision patterns that encompass pleating and quilting techniques with intricate embroideries, her design sensibilities have put India on the global map. Nivedita is of the opinion that India has always been at the heart of arts, craftsmanship and beautiful clothing. She says, “I do feel like Indian fashion has come of age not only for its huge market size but also because Indian designers are now creating collections which are truly global in their appeal. As an Indian designer my roots are embedded into embroidery, weaving, surface ornamentation and craft."

She further adds, “And at the same time it’s my global experience and thorough technical knowledge combined with new age technology and digital media platforms have helped designers like me and the Indian fashion industry to showcase our work and be globally recognized."

Having designed for an array of personalities and celebrities from all walks of life. When asked who according to her is a wonder woman, Nivedita shares, “I truly believe that every woman is a super woman in her own right. Inspiring every woman to find the hero within herself is my mission. Handling life and its various situations on our own terms is challenging. For me, my team is my biggest superpower who supports me and works endlessly to make our collective success story - a reality."

