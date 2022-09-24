Warning Signs that You Might Be Having A Silent Heart Attack

As the name suggests, a silent heart attack is when the symptoms lack the intensity of a usual heart attack. These symptoms are so mild that they are often mistaken for regular discomfort or other less serious problems. If left without immediate medical attention, it rapidly increases the chances of a person having a second and potentially more severe heart attack. The best way to keep the danger of a silent heart attack at bay is to know its warning signs of it. Here are a few warning signals of silent heart attacks that you should be wary of.

Chest Pain And Discomfort

Advertisement

This is perhaps the most common sign of a heart attack. However, it is not nearly as dramatic as movies make it out to be. The pain or discomfort begins at the centre of the chest, lasts a few minutes and can come or go. There might also be an uncomfortable pressure or feeling of fullness. In a silent heart attack, it might feel like heartburn or indigestion.

Difficulty Breathing

You should not feel like you’ve run a marathon after walking a few steps. Shortness of breath means your heart is not doing its job properly. Keep an eye out if your usual tasks are leaving you breathless.

Discomfort In Rest Of The Body

A constant feeling of soreness in your chest or upper back, or discomfort in any other area of the body like the shoulders and stomach can also be a warning sign of a silent heart attack.

Other Signs

Advertisement

Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, vomiting, and/or light-headedness are some other common warning signs. Though they might feel like other less serious medical conditions like the flu, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Seek immediate medical attention if you think you are having a silent heart attack. Minutes matter and they can be the difference between life and death.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here