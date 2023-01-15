Was Never Afraid Of Being More Brown: Anusha Dandekar’s Post On Body Positivity

Many celebrities have their own cosmetics and skincare lines. On this list are Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly, Sunny Leone’s Star Struck, and Lara Dutta’s Arias. VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar also joined the league with her very own skincare line - BrownSkin Beauty. She has been promoting the brand on her social media handles. Recently, Anusha shared a post on body positivity and it has been receiving big love on the Internet. In the caption, the actress has talked about feeling confident in her own skin and never feeling “afraid of being more brown."

Taking to Instagram, Anusha Dandekar made a reel compiling pictures and videos from her new year getaway with family and friends at a beach destination. She is seen swimming, surfing, and cartwheeling in the video. The VJ is also seen basking in the sun.

Advertisement

The main motive behind this reel was to promote her brand’s sun protection range. The products, Sunscreen serum and spray can be seen in the reel. The caption read, “This isn’t just about Brown Skin to me, this is about how much you need to love it and cherish it… you can see me progressively turn different shades of Brown throughout with my freckles coming out because I spent every day laying in the sun, swimming, surfing having fun and not once was I afraid of being ‘more Brown’ because that’s who I am, the melanin is real and the realness I LOVE! Most importantly to protect us from burning and keeping the skin safe, I had my SunLit Sunscreen every step of the way! So colour me in Sunshine because whatever your Brown, it’s Beautiful and SunKissed and safe! #filterfreeculture… try it for yourself if you haven’t, it’s the best thing I’ve ever worked on!"

Earlier in November 2022, Venture capital company Sequoia Capital India had reportedly invested around Rs 3 crore in Anusha Dandekar’s skincare brand. She, along with Gaurav Kumar, created BrownSkin Beauty in November 2020 after realising the lack of skin care products designed specifically for people with brown complexion. The company sells items including face washes, serums, and lotions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuhGTMrd5LA

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here