Watch: Deepika Padukone Slays In Black Sleeveless Slit Dress. And It Costs Under Rs 5k

Short hemlines or bold colours are not the only way to grab attention, one of the favourite fashion moves of Bollywood celebrities is flaunting the high-slits or even donning simple yet comfy outfits, be it on the red carpet or off. Recently, actress Deepika Padukone added this flashy spin to her casual look, thereby giving major fashion goals to her admirers. Moreover, it is the cost of her comfy style statement that has made it more appealing.

The Padmaavat actress who is known for her poise and elegance opted for a simple black slit dress while making her latest public appearance in Bandra on Thursday evening. The sleeveless silhouette of the Bollywood star was accentuated with a twisted racerback cut-out detailing along with a round neckline. The mid-length body-hugging ensemble featured a thigh-high slit adding an elegant twist to her casual ensemble.

Keeping it simple yet stylish, Deepika opted for minimal accessories to complete her look which included statement sunglasses, dainty golden hoops earrings, and spotless white sneakers. She opted for a natural approach with her no-makeup look keeping her hair tied in a neat bun. This casual look of Deepika Padukone is apt for travelling or even attending a brunch date. Check out her style statement below:

How much does the dress cost?

If you are thinking that Deepika Padukone’s style statement might leave a dent in your pocket, then you are quite mistaken. This time she did not only opt for a simple style statement but also a near-affordable one.

The breezy black dress of Deepika Padukone is available on the online website of Adidas. Featuring in the sportswear collection, the dress namely Rib Dress is worth Rs 4,620 only.

Would you like to try this style statement of Deepika Padukone?

