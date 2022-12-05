Watch: Disha Patani "Dusts Off The Rust" With Spinning Kicks

One might brush off the dust using their hands but not Disha Patani. The Bollywood actress is an avid fitness enthusiast and her cross-fit exercise videos on social media are proof of it. Apart from squats, lifting weights, and lunges, multiple high-intensity training involving kickboxing takes a major part of Disha Patani’s fitness regime.

She relishes strength and conditioning workout that scores high on functional movements and emphasizes the elements of distance, load, and speed to help gain a high level of power. Something similar was observed in one of her latest fitness videos, where she was spotted performing multiple spin kicks in quick succession.

Donning grey straight-cut sweatpants and a red top, Patani does three kicks using the same momentum. Post which, she makes an attempt to turn and land a single kick using the opposite leg. The routine doesn’t end there, the actor further practices switching legs and landing blows from both sides. She used a quirky caption to share the fitness video that read, “Dusting off the rust." Watch the video here:

What are spinning kicks?

In martial arts, spinning kicks are performed when a practitioner jumps into the air, and takes a 360-degree turn, such that the body remains perpendicular to the ground. The aim is to leave the ground and extend the kicking leg straight and as high as possible. There are many types of spinning kicks including 360 crescent, 360 hooks, 360 degrees split hooks, jump spin kicks, and more.

How to master a spinning kick?

Use a bag: Start practising on a punching bag to avoid getting hurt. This helps the practitioner to accurately hit a target as the bag cannot evade the attack.

Learn the technique: Proper form, stance, and technique is one factor that needs to be paid keen attention to. This doesn’t only reduce the risk of injury but also helps one to land powerful blows.

Practice using both legs: Learning orthodox and southpaw stances will only elevate your fighting style and leave more options open. (Note: Avoid cross-stepping).

Follow-through: Once you’ve managed to learn how to spin and kick, keep attempting to follow through with as many attacks as you can, this will elevate your technique.

Land on heal: Being light on your fight, is one of the important rules not only in martial arts but while attempting any fitness routine.

