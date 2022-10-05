Watch: Disha Patani Hits the Gym Right After Her ‘Cheat Week’

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and her social media is proof. From regularly posting pictures in her fashionable workout fits to sharing several tidbits about her fitness journey on Instagram, the Baaghi actress’s washboard abs can serve as inspiration to anyone looking to establish fitness goals. However, even the most dedicated fitness enthusiast does require a day off to binge on cheat meals, and the 30-year-old actress is no different than the rest of us. Even more so, Disha’s cheat meals seemed to have lasted for a whole week.

Take a look at what the actress posted on Instagram:

While the Malang actress’ ripped physique is a dream for many, her cheat week doesn’t seem to have affected her at all. However, it’s worth applauding that Disha takes a breather from her strict fitness regime to enjoy a break once in a while. In the Instagram story she uploaded, Disha could be seen sporting a gym-chic look that exuded a time-off vibe. She wore a grey Calvin Klein sports bra which she paired with black shorts and a white bomber jacket. She accentuated the outfit even further with a pair of white sneakers and left her hair in a tousled bun.

The Ek Villain Returns actress had also recently taken to Instagram to share a video of her grooving with her dance partners in the Manike version of Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. She captioned the video: “and THAT’s how it’s done! When are you doing yours?" Several fans have flooded the comment section of the Malang actress’ post. One user said: “Wow as usual fantastic, awesome,superb!" while another user said: “She looks stunning!", replete with several heart emojis.

The actress was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film made massive waves at the box office and was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

