WATCH: Gujarat’s Somnath Temple Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead of Independence Day 2022

Ahead of the 75th Independence, Shri Somnath Temple in Gujarat’s Prabhas Patan have been illuminated with the tricolour. Sharing a video G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER), tweeted: “The Majestic Somnath Temple in the shades of Tricolor: #HarGharTiranga, #AmritMahotsav." In the past also, the temple was decorated with colorful lights and the Shiv-linga with tricolour flowers and turban.

The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva. It is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore in the 18th century.

The central government has launched a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is also gearing up to hoist the national flag at the sites of 150 of its monuments on Independence Day. Besides, logistical work is also being done for the illumination of 150 monuments in a tricolour theme, which is expected to start in a few days.

The main Independence Day celebrations takes places annually at Red Fort where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag on the ramparts of the Mughal-era monument. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, besides Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb, in Delhi.

The tricolour would also be hoisted in Lucknow’s historic Residency, a place of key events during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace in Porbander, British-era Residency in Lucknow, Faizabad’s Gulab Bari, Fort Vellore (Chennai Circle), Warangal Fort (Hyderabad Circle) and Fort, Chitradurga (Bangalore Circle), an ASI official said.

