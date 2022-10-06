Watch: This Man, Cycling on Steep Mountain Path, Personifies Daredevilry

Cycling, at least we believe, is the easiest thing to do. But what if we were asked to do it on the hills? And no, not on ordinary hills but on a steep path in the mountains? A majority of us would just say, “No".

But recently a video showed something very similar and that too with so much confidence. Yes, you read it right. A user named Extreme Videos, known for sharing extreme and impressive videos on Twitter has shared that video. The video shows a man cycling on a steep way on the hills — scary and full of risks. And for those of you who don’t know, this is called mountain biking.

The video has received over a million views and people have filled the comments section with reactions. Many of the users have applauded him for his bravery, while a few didn’t approve of the act.

One of them wrote, “You live by the sword you. Very little room for mistakes and even the best will fall."

While one said, “For million dollars I’d never try this."

Another user said, “I’ve ridden my KTM on goat trails like that. I don’t enjoy it though. Way too much stress, I ride to decompress."

One more said, “My heart is racing just watching the video! Lol."

And many of the users posted hilarious GIFs. One of them shared this GIF that says, “Nope. Don’t like that."

