Watch: This ROM Exercise, Shown By Bhagyashree, Helps Maintain Hip Mobility

Sitting in our chairs in front of computer screens for long hours has led to many of us living a sedentary lifestyle. This has started a vicious loop of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high cholesterol and heart diseases and stroke becoming popular amongst the young generations in the country and around the world. However, fitness enthusiasts around the world have taken it upon themselves to change our lifestyles for good and one of them is popular Indian actress Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree posted a video on Instagram on July 26 showcasing an exercise to maintain our Range of Motion or ROM. Captioned, “Long hours of sitting can often impair your hip mobility. So here is an exercise that can help to maintain that ROM(range of motion)," the video showed a demonstration of the exercise to ensure that our hip movement remains healthy, and we don’t suffer from muscle stiffness.

Bhagyashree kneels on her left knee and holds a bar in her left hand. As she balances her left side, she keeps her spine straight and moves her right leg (bent at 90 degrees from the knee and feet touching the ground), from right to left by lifting it and putting it across a small stack of weights. She urges people to do the exercise the same way while holding the bar with their right hand and repeating the exercise.

The caption also mentions instructions to do the exercise and reads, “Make sure that you hold the bar straight 90°angle to the floor, spine erect, and no other body part should move during the exercise. Concentrate only on the hip joint as you move your leg up and then to the side and back."

The video has over 3.76 lakh views. The actress is not only a fitness enthusiast but also a nutritionist. She promotes health and fitness via her Instagram handle and motivates her fans to exercise daily to stay fit and improve their longevity.

