Water Aerobics Is The Way To Beat The Heat This Summer; Know More

Workouts have become an important part of everyone’s life. But when it comes to beating this scorching heat, it would make sense to take a step back with workouts and opt for water aerobics, instead. If you are a water baby, this can be an interesting way to keep yourself fit and enjoy your workout sessions. If you are a bit stuck about what exactly water aerobics is, don’t worry we are here to help you.

In simple terms, workouts, especially aerobics, performed in the water are said to be water aerobics. According to HealthFitnessRevolution, it is very important to have water up to your waist while performing these activities. It is very important to do these workouts under your instructor’s guidance.

Now, Let’s tell you some important benefits of water aerobics.

Burns calories: In water aerobics, our body does cardio and muscle-related workouts that burn calories. If you do water aerobics even for an hour, you can end up burning up to 400-500 calories.

Lowers blood pressure: When we are in the water, our body comes in direct contact with water. This improves blood circulation in our body and controls blood pressure.

Reduces stress: A study conducted in 2007 found that women who do water aerobics activity have less stress and negativity. This is the reason people like to go to the seaside for holidays as well.

Effective in joint pain: Water aerobics can bring relief from painful joints. Many treatments are done in water as part of hydrotherapy.

