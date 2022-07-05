Waxing or Shaving? Find Out Which Hair Removal Technique Suits You Best

Without knowing the advantages and disadvantages of both shaving and waxing, people are frequently torn between the two. Some people find shaving more convenient as it’s painless, easy and affordable, while others consider waxing the best option as it removes hair from the roots. It’s time that you finally understand the benefits and drawbacks of the two popular methods of hair removal before deciding which option suits you better. Here are the pros and cons shared by Dermatologist, Sarah Young.

Pros of waxing:

It exfoliates the skin. Waxing results last for a longer duration (3-4 weeks) as compared to shaving. With regular waxing, the skin may feel smoother, and hair may eventually start to grow thinner.

Pros of shaving:

It’s more feasible as razors and shaving creams are cheaper as compared to wax. It is not at all painful as it does not extract the hair from its roots. It consumes less time and effort. One can do it at home easily as a part of daily routine.

Cons of waxing:

Ingrown hair, discomfort, redness, inflamed hair follicles, and skin irritability can all result from waxing. You need to consider the length of your hair to get waxed Removing facial hair with the help of wax can result in scarring and infecting the skin. Waxing is painful and if a person is not careful then there are chances of their skin getting burned from the hot wax.

Cons of shaving

Dull blades can lead to irritation and cuts. Results last for lesser days (1-3 days) as compared to waxing. It can lead to ingrown hair, razor burns, itching and also cause inflamed hair follicles.

As per Healthline, both types of hair removal methods have advantages and disadvantages. Sometimes the side effects vary depending on the person performing the task and skin sensitivity. Try both shaving and waxing to decide if you’re still unsure of which technique will work best for you.

