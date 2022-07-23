Waxing, Shaving Or Trimming? Here’s How You Should Get Rid Of Your Pubic Hair

Body hair is completely natural and to remove them or not is totally up to an individual’s wish. There are no health benefits associated with removing the hair on your body. While some women can boldly sport a bush down there, others would like to keep it groomed. In this case, some choose to go completely bare and others just prefer to trim them a little.

Skin Educator and Dermatologist Dr. Aanchal gave some important tips on removing pubic hair. She recently posted a video on her Instagram handle giving suggestions from a dermatologist’s point of view on the impact of various skin care methods on the skin.

“How you remove or choose whether to remove your pubic hair or not is your prerogative," she added as a caution to the description of the video. Let’s take a look at her advice on each possible method of hair removal one by one.

Shaving

Even though it is the most common and suitable method of hair removal preferred by people, Dr. Aanchal advises against it. This is because it can lead to micro cuts on the skin which can lead to an infection. Reverse shaving can lead to ingrown hair. If you still like to go for this method, do not shave in the opposite direction of the hair.

Waxing

This being one of the most painful methods, is a woman’s nightmare! If not done properly, it can lead to skin burns. Waxing is also a cause of ingrown here since the hair under the skin breaks and starts growing inwards.

Hair Removal Creams

Using hair removal creams can cause allergies and also the darkening of the pubic skin. The pubic region is exposed to moisture and friction and any kind of irritation there can last longer.

Trimmer Or Clipping With Scissors

This could be the most painless and hassle-free way to remove hair, according to Dermatologist Aanchal. This method is least likely to cause any problems but it will not give you a smooth finish if you desire that. Dr Aanchal advises using a sanitiser to wipe the sharp surfaces of these devices to prevent the chances of an infection. Be careful while using scissors down there and always use your non-dominant hand to guide.

Laser Hair Reduction

If you want a more permanent solution to get rid of your body hair, laser hair reduction might be your way to go. Dr Aanchal busts the myths- this option is neither very painful nor too expensive for the bikini area. She explains that a numbing cream can be applied to people who are more sensitive to pain. Since we are talking about reduction here and not removal, there may be thin downy hair remaining, usually on the inner side of the labia. The pubic hair is thick and therefore the results which come out with laser reduction are really good, as per the expert.

