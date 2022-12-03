Ways To Increase Sperm Count and Improve Fertility

Infertility is a common problem most couples deal with. In fact, one in every six couples, is dealing with the issue of infertility. The male partner is the one who is experiencing fertility issues in about one in three cases. Hence, having a healthy sperm count is really important if a couple is trying to get pregnant naturally. Even though it only takes one sperm and one egg to become pregnant, each month the chances of getting pregnant will increase if the sperm is healthy and more sperm are in the semen.

“Male fertility requires healthy sperm whereas problems with sperm quality can lead to male infertility. The capacity for human reproduction without the aid of medicine is referred to as fertility. A man who has a low likelihood of getting his female companion pregnant is said to be male infertile. He normally has sperm cells of varying quality. Enhancing your health can have a positive impact on your hormone levels, including the health of your sperm," says Dr. Karthikeyan Vilvapathy Senguttuvan, senior Fertility Specialist, Apollo Fertility Karapakkam.

R Suchindra, Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Milann, Bhuvanagiri, Bangalore shares different ways in which a man could boost his sperm count:

Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can increase testosterone levels and increase fertility. According to studies, men who exercise on a regular basis have higher testosterone levels and higher-quality sperm than men who don’t. Taking vitamin supplements like vitamins D, C, E, and CoQ10, and a healthy diet like eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants are important for sperm health. Avoiding substance abuse like heavy drinking, smoking, taking illegal drugs as it is linked with less sperm count and infertility. Toxins such as metals, solvents, pesticides, endocrine disruptors may affect the sperm count. Avoiding exposure to toxins may improve sperm count and increase the chances of pregnancy. Exposure to excess heat or radiation or even extreme sedentary lifestyle can also affect sperm count.

Stress management is also very important as stress can interfere with the hormones required to produce sperm and affect sexual function.

Taking care of your mental health is also important. Having a happy lifestyle also enhances the chances of an increase in sperm count.

Making healthy choices may not always be easy, but sometimes the right motivation is all that is needed. If you are having difficulty conceiving, it may be time to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

