Ways To Keep Winter Allergies At Bay

One of the most loved seasons of the year, winter, has arrived. However, this season brings in some challenges with it. There are a few common winter allergies that create problems for us.

On the other hand, cold and dry air irritates our nasal lining, causing our nasal glands to produce excess mucus in order to keep the lining moist. This results in those large, heavy drops dripping from our nostrils. The question here arises is whether there are any ways to prevent these allergies from occurring. The answer is - Yes! Take a look at the steps below to avoid these allergies.

Itchy Eyes: Preventive measures

Mobile or computer screens should be placed below eye level because we subconsciously widen our eyes when looking above eye level.

Avoid having air blown into your eyes by directing car heaters away from your face and toward your lower body.

It can be beneficial to blink frequently or close our eyes for a couple of seconds while working, reading, or performing other long-term tasks that put a strain on our eyes.

When working on your computer, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet in front of you for 20 seconds.

Even if you don’t think it’s necessary, wearing sunglasses can be helpful as they block UV rays from the sun and protect your eyes from dry air.

Runny nose: Preventive measures

Consume plenty of fluids, particularly water.

Hot beverages, such as tea, may be more beneficial than cold ones.

To alleviate signs of a runny nose, use a saline nasal spray.

A cool-mist humidifier by your bedside can help relieve congestion caused by the dry winter air.

Try taking a hot shower. A shower’s hot vapours, like humidifiers, can help relieve a runny and stuffy nose.

