A lot of people start their day with black tea. Naturally, drinking black tea has numerous health benefits. But do you know that black tea is even beneficial for hair care? Yes, by including black tea in your hair care routine, you can not only get rid of your hair problems but also keep it healthy and beautiful. Black tea is the best source of anti-oxidant and antibacterial components. Because of this, using black tea to treat your hair can turn out to be the secret you have been looking for all these years. So let us take a look at how to use black tea in your hair care routine.

Benefits of washing hair with black tea:

Black tea is rich in the anti-oxidant element called tannin, which keeps the scalp healthy by removing hair toxins. By using black tea, you can also get rid of oily hair. Apart from this, black tea also makes the hair shiny, soft, and dandruff free. You can also get rid of white hair and hair loss with the help of black tea. In addition, you can use black tea to naturally dye your hair.

Procedure:

1. Make black tea: To make black tea, boil 1 cup of water. Now, add a tea bag to it and boil it for 30 minutes. After that keep the water cool down. After that, filter the water and put it in a spray or regular bottle.

2. Shampoo your hair: Wash your hair with shampoo before applying black tea. After this, wrap a towel around the hair and dry the hair slightly. Keep in mind that the hair should remain slightly damp when washing it with black tea.

3. Apply black tea: To apply black tea on hair, apply black tea on slightly wet hair. But keep in mind to spray black tea from a distance so that it directly touches the scalp.

4. Do hair massage: After spraying black tea on the hair, massage the hair with light hands. As this helps the black tea to get well absorbed in the hair. After this, wear a hair cap on your hair.

5. Do hair wash: Wash the hair thoroughly with clean water approximately one hour after applying the black tea. Additionally, after washing your hair, do not forget to condition it. Your hair will appear soft and shiny.

